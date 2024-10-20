Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders
Multiple Choice
What does the "5" stand for in DSM-5?
A
It describes the five categories of mental illness covered in the manual.
B
It is the edition number since the manual is continually revised and updated.
C
It foreshadows the five criteria given for each disorder: name, age, prevalence, symptoms, & treatment.
D
It denotes that this edition of the DSM was released in 2005.
