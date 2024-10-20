Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
14. Psychological Disorders
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
While reading her psychology textbook, Andrea noticed that she sometimes experiences the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Does Andrea qualify for a diagnosis?
A
Yes, definitely, because her symptoms indicate the presence of a disorder.
B
Yes, definitely, because she is using a reputable source to get information.
C
Not necessarily, because getting a diagnosis requires analytical blood testing.
D
Not necessarily, because having symptoms does not necessarily mean you meet the diagnostic criteria.
Watch next
Master Defining Psychological Disorders with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice