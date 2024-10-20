Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
Attributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be a dispositional attribution?
A
She's good with kids because she's such a patient person.
B
He was late for work because of a traffic jam.
C
She missed the deadline because she had the flu.
D
He didn't hear me because the music was too loud.
