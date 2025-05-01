According to attribution theory, the participative leadership style is most appropriate when a follower has a(n) ______ locus of control.
A
external
B
unstable
C
stable
D
internal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of locus of control, which refers to an individual's belief about the extent to which they can control events affecting them. An internal locus of control means the person believes they have control over their outcomes, while an external locus means they believe outcomes are due to outside forces.
Review attribution theory, which explains how people interpret and assign causes to behaviors and events. It often distinguishes between internal (dispositional) and external (situational) attributions.
Consider the participative leadership style, which involves leaders encouraging followers to take part in decision-making and problem-solving processes.
Analyze why participative leadership would be most effective with followers who have an internal locus of control: such individuals are more likely to take responsibility and feel empowered to influence outcomes, making participation meaningful and motivating.
Conclude that because participative leadership relies on followers' active involvement and belief in their influence, it aligns best with followers who have an internal locus of control.
