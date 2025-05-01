Which of the following statements about the influence of salient information in attribution is true?
A
People are more likely to attribute behavior to causes that are most salient or noticeable in a situation.
B
Salient information is usually ignored when people make attributions about others' behavior.
C
Attribution is only influenced by background information, not by what is most salient.
D
The salience of information has no effect on whether people make internal or external attributions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'salient information' in the context of attribution. Salient information refers to the aspects of a situation or behavior that stand out and capture our attention more than other details.
Step 2: Recognize that attribution is the process by which people explain the causes of behavior, either attributing it to internal factors (like personality) or external factors (like the situation).
Step 3: Consider how salience affects attribution by noting that people tend to focus on the most noticeable or prominent information when making judgments about why someone behaved a certain way.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to the psychological principle that salient information is more likely to influence attributions because it is more attention-grabbing and accessible in memory.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one indicating that people are more likely to attribute behavior to causes that are most salient or noticeable in a situation, as this aligns with established attribution theory.
Watch next
Master Types of Attributions with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah