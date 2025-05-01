In cognitive psychology, which approach is generally associated with improved attention and reduced cognitive errors: mindfulness or multitasking?
A
Multitasking is generally associated with improved attention and reduced cognitive errors.
B
Neither mindfulness nor multitasking has any effect on attention or cognitive errors.
C
Mindfulness is generally associated with improved attention and reduced cognitive errors.
D
Both mindfulness and multitasking equally improve attention and reduce cognitive errors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved—mindfulness and multitasking. Mindfulness refers to a focused, present-moment awareness, while multitasking involves attempting to perform multiple tasks simultaneously.
Step 2: Recognize how attention works in cognitive psychology. Attention is a limited resource, and dividing it across multiple tasks (multitasking) often leads to decreased performance and increased errors.
Step 3: Review research findings that show mindfulness practices enhance sustained attention and reduce cognitive errors by promoting focused awareness and reducing distractions.
Step 4: Contrast this with multitasking, which tends to fragment attention, leading to more mistakes and poorer task performance.
Step 5: Conclude that mindfulness is generally associated with improved attention and reduced cognitive errors, whereas multitasking does not improve and often impairs these cognitive functions.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah