In cognitive psychology, which type of correlation best describes the relationship: as the number of hours spent studying falls, the likelihood of getting an A falls?
A
A negative correlation
B
A positive correlation
C
A curvilinear correlation
D
No correlation
1
Step 1: Understand what correlation means in psychology. Correlation measures the relationship between two variables, indicating how one variable changes as the other changes.
Step 2: Identify the two variables in the problem: the number of hours spent studying and the likelihood of getting an A.
Step 3: Analyze the direction of the relationship. The problem states that as the number of hours spent studying falls, the likelihood of getting an A also falls. This means both variables move in the same direction (both decrease together).
Step 4: Recall that a positive correlation means both variables increase or decrease together, while a negative correlation means one variable increases as the other decreases.
Step 5: Conclude that since both variables decrease together, the relationship is best described by a positive correlation.
