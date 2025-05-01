In cognitive psychology, the analogical paradox refers to problem-solving differences between which of the following groups?
A
People from different cultural backgrounds
B
Individuals with high and low intelligence
C
Laboratory participants and experts in real-world settings
D
Children and adults
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the analogical paradox in cognitive psychology. It refers to a specific observation about how different groups solve problems using analogies.
Step 2: Identify the groups involved in the analogical paradox. The paradox highlights differences between laboratory participants (often novices) and experts working in real-world settings.
Step 3: Recognize that laboratory participants typically perform worse on analogical problem-solving tasks compared to experts, despite controlled conditions in the lab.
Step 4: Understand that experts use their domain knowledge and experience to recognize deeper structural similarities in problems, which laboratory participants often miss.
Step 5: Conclude that the analogical paradox contrasts problem-solving performance between laboratory participants and experts in real-world contexts, explaining why experts excel despite the controlled simplicity of lab tasks.
