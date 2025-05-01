Poisson: Deaths Currently, an average of 7 residents of the village of Westport (population 760) die each year (based on data from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics).
a. Find the mean number of deaths per day.
a. Find the mean number of deaths per day.
b. Find the probability that on a given day, there are no deaths.
c. Find the probability that on a given day, there is more than one death.
In Exercises 9–16, use the Poisson distribution to find the indicated probabilities.
Births In a recent year (365 days), NYU-Langone Medical Center had 5942 births.
a. Find the mean number of births per day.
Births In a recent year (365 days), NYU-Langone Medical Center had 5942 births.
b. Find the probability that in a single day, there are 16 births.
Births In a recent year (365 days), NYU-Langone Medical Center had 5942 births.
c. Find the probability that in a single day, there are no births. Would 0 births in a single day be a significantly low number of births?
Random Variable The accompanying table lists probabilities for the corresponding numbers of unlicensed software packages when four software packages are randomly selected in China. What is the random variable, what are its possible values, and are its values numerical?
