Which of the following is a criterion for a binomial probability experiment?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the following table showing the possible values of a random variable and their probabilities: Value of : , , , ; Probability: , , , . Is the random variable discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.
A
is a discrete random variable because it can take on any value between and .
B
is a discrete random variable because it takes on a finite set of distinct values, each with a specific probability.
C
is a continuous random variable because its probabilities are given in a table.
D
is a continuous random variable because it can take on any value within an interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of random variable by examining the values it can take. Here, X takes on specific values: 0, 1, 2, and 3.
Recall that a discrete random variable takes on countable, distinct values, often integers or specific points, each with an assigned probability.
Recognize that a continuous random variable can take on any value within an interval, and probabilities are described by a probability density function rather than specific probabilities for exact values.
Since the problem provides a list of distinct values with associated probabilities, this matches the definition of a discrete random variable.
Conclude that X is discrete because it takes on a finite set of distinct values, each with a specific probability.
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a table that lists the possible values of a random variable along with their corresponding probabilities, is the random variable discrete or continuous?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
If the discrete random variable is uniformly distributed over the integers from to inclusive, what is the probability that equals ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following probability distribution for the discrete random variable : What is the expected value of ?
2
views
Discrete Random Variables practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations