Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Intro to Discrete Random Variables
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A student is analyzing different types of variables in a statistics class. Which of the following below is a discrete random variable?
A
The time it takes for a randomly selected runner to complete a 5k race
B
The weight of a randomly chosen bag of apples from a grocery store
C
The number of defective lightbulbs from a randomly chosen batch in a factory
D
The number of days in a random month