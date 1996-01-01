Which of the following is a criterion for a binomial probability experiment?
Given the following probability distribution for the discrete random variable : What is the expected value of ?
Given the following table showing the possible values of a random variable and their probabilities: Value of : , , , ; Probability: , , , . Is the random variable discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.
If the discrete random variable is uniformly distributed over the integers from to inclusive, what is the probability that equals ?
A student is analyzing different types of variables in a statistics class. Which of the following below is a discrete random variable?
A factory produces lightbulbs in batches of 50. The probability distribution for the number of defective lightbulbs in a randomly selected batch is shown below. Find the expected value.
A company tracks the number of complaints they receive, where the random variable X is the number of complaints received daily. Find the variance & standard deviation of this distribution.
Identifying Discrete and Continuous Random Variables. In Exercises 5 and 6, refer to the given values, then identify which of the following is most appropriate: discrete random variable, continuous random variable, or not a random variable.
a. IQ scores of statistics students
b. Exact heights of statistics students
c. Shoe sizes (such as 8 or 8½) of statistics students
d. Majors (such as history) of statistics students
e. The number of rolls of a die required for a statistics student to get the number 4
