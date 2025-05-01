In Exercises 1 and 2, determine whether the random variable x is discrete or continuous. Explain.
Let x represent the grade on an exam worth a total of 100 points.
In your own words, describe the difference between the value of x in a binomial distribution and in the Poisson distribution.
Using a Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 11–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Immigration The mean number of people who immigrated to the United States per hour was about 5.5 in April 2021. Find the probability that the number of people who immigrate to the U.S. in a given hour in April 2021 was (a) zero, (b) exactly five, and (c) exactly eight. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
Pass Completions NFL player Aaron Rodgers completes a pass 65.1% of the time. Find the probability that (a) the first pass he completes is the second pass, (b) the first pass he completes is the first or second pass, and (c) he does not complete his first two passes. (Source: National Football League)
The table lists the number of wireless devices per household in a small town in the United States.
a. Construct a probability distribution.
c. Find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the probability distribution and interpret the results.
In Exercises 3 and 4, (a) construct a probability distribution, and (b) graph the probability distribution using a histogram and describe its shape.
The number of hours students in a college class slept the previous night
In Exercises 7 and 8, (a) find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the probability distribution, and (b) interpret the results.
The number of cell phones per household in a small town
In Exercises 9 and 10, find the expected net gain to the player for one play of the game.
It costs $25 to bet on a horse race. The horse has a 1/8 chance of winning and a 1/4 chance of placing second or third. You win $125 if the horse wins and receive your money back if the horse places second or third.
Determine whether the distribution is a probability distribution. If it is not a probability distribution, explain why.
The table shows the ages of students in a freshman orientation course.
a. Construct a probability distribution.
b. Graph the probability distribution using a histogram and describe its shape.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is required by law to publish a report on assisted reproductive technology (ART). ART includes all fertility treatments in which both the egg and the sperm are used. These procedures generally involve removing eggs from a patient’s ovaries, combining them with sperm in the laboratory, and returning them to the patient’s body or giving them to another patient.
You are helping to prepare a CDC report on young ART patients and select at random 6 ART cycles of patients under 35 years of age for a special review. None of the cycles resulted in a live birth. Your manager feels it is impossible to select at random 10 ART cycles that do not result in a live birth. Use the pie chart at the right and your knowledge of statistics to determine whether your manager is correct.
b. What probability distribution do you think best describes the situation? Do you think the distribution of the number of live births is discrete or continuous? Explain your reasoning.
Independent and Dependent Random Variables Two random variables x and y are independent when the value of x does not affect the value of y. When the variables are not independent, they are dependent. A new random variable can be formed by finding the sum or difference of random variables. If a random variable x has mean and a random variable y has mean , then the means of the sum and difference of the variables are given by . If random variables are independent, then the variance and standard deviation of the sum or difference of the random variables can be found. So, if a random variable x has variance and a random variable y has variance , then the variances of the sum and difference of the variables are given by In Exercises 43 and 44, the distribution of SAT mathematics scores for college-bound male seniors in 2020 has a mean of 531 and a standard deviation of 121. The distribution of SAT mathematics scores for college-bound female seniors in 2020 has a mean of 516 and a standard deviation of 112. One male and one female are randomly selected. Assume their scores are independent. (Adapted from College Board)
Find the mean and standard deviation of the sum of their scores.
Linear Transformation of a Random Variable In Exercises 41 and 42, use this information about linear transformations. For a random variable x, a new random variable y can be created by applying a linear transformation , where a and b are constants. If the random variable x has mean and standard deviation , then the mean, variance, and standard deviation of y are given by the formulas
The mean annual salary of employees at an office is originally $46,000. Each employee receives an annual bonus of $600 and a 3% raise (based on salary). What is the new mean annual salary (including the bonus and raise)?