A student working on a transportation engineering project analyzes traffic flow at an intersection for 20 min. From past data, the average # of cars per minute is 17.6.
(A) What is the expected number of cars in the entire 20 min period?
(B) Find the probability that the student observes 350 or more cars total.
"Using a Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 11–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Hurricanes The mean number of hurricanes to strike the U.S. mainland per year from 1851 through 2020 was about 1.8. Find the probability that the number of hurricanes striking the U.S. mainland in any given year from 1851 through 2020 is (a) exactly one, (b) at most one, and (c) more than one. (Source: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration)"
Typographical Errors A newspaper finds that the mean number of typographical errors per page is four. Find the probability that the number of typographical errors found on any given page is (a) exactly three, (b) at most three, and (c) more than three."
"[DATA] Putting It Together: The V-2 Rocket in London In Thomas Pynchon’s book Gravity Rainbow, the characters discuss whether the Poisson probabilistic model can be used to describe the locations that Germany’s feared V-2 rocket would land in. They divided London into 0.25-km2 regions. They then counted the number of rockets that landed in each region, with the following results:
d. A total of n = 576 rockets was fired. Determine the expected number of rocket hits, E, by computing E=np where p is the probability of observing that particular number of hits in the region."
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(A) There is a 10% chance that any one person who walks by will enter the bakery and 20 people walk by.
(B) On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes.