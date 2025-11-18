"[DATA] Putting It Together: The V-2 Rocket in London In Thomas Pynchon’s book Gravity Rainbow, the characters discuss whether the Poisson probabilistic model can be used to describe the locations that Germany’s feared V-2 rocket would land in. They divided London into 0.25-km2 regions. They then counted the number of rockets that landed in each region, with the following results:

d. A total of n = 576 rockets was fired. Determine the expected number of rocket hits, E, by computing E=np where p is the probability of observing that particular number of hits in the region."