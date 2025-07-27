In a large population of 10,000 lab mice, each mouse has an independent 0.0003 probability of carrying a rare genetic mutation.
(C) Estimate the probability that less than 3 mice carry the mutation.
A student working on a transportation engineering project analyzes traffic flow at an intersection for 20 min. From past data, the average # of cars per minute is 17.6.
(A) What is the expected number of cars in the entire 20 min period?
(B) Find the probability that the student observes 350 or more cars total.
"Using a Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 11–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Hurricanes The mean number of hurricanes to strike the U.S. mainland per year from 1851 through 2020 was about 1.8. Find the probability that the number of hurricanes striking the U.S. mainland in any given year from 1851 through 2020 is (a) exactly one, (b) at most one, and (c) more than one. (Source: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration)"
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(A) There is a 10% chance that any one person who walks by will enter the bakery and 20 people walk by.
(B) On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes.
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes. Find the probability that exactly 5 customers will enter the bakery
(A) Exactly 4 customers will enter the bakery in a random 15 min period.