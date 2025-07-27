"Using a Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 11–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.





Hurricanes The mean number of hurricanes to strike the U.S. mainland per year from 1851 through 2020 was about 1.8. Find the probability that the number of hurricanes striking the U.S. mainland in any given year from 1851 through 2020 is (a) exactly one, (b) at most one, and (c) more than one. (Source: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration)"