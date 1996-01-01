Contingency Tables and Relative Frequencies In Exercises 33–36, use the information below.

The frequencies in a contingency table can be written as relative frequencies by dividing each frequency by the sample size. The contingency table below shows the number of U.S. adults (in millions) ages 25 and over by employment status and educational attainment. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)





What percent of U.S. adults ages 25 and over (a) are employed and are only high school graduates, (b) are not in the civilian labor force, and (c) are not high school graduates?