Marginal Frequencies Marginal frequencies are the sums of the rows or columns in a contingency table, representing the total counts for each category. They provide a summary of the data, allowing for a quick understanding of the distribution of each variable independently. For example, in the given table, the marginal frequency for the 'Comedy' row is the total number of comedies rented across all age groups.

Expected Frequencies Expected frequencies are the theoretical counts that would occur in each cell of a contingency table if the variables were independent. They are calculated by multiplying the marginal totals of the corresponding row and column, then dividing by the overall total. This concept is crucial for conducting chi-square tests, as it helps determine if there is a significant association between the variables.