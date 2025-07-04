Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Contingency Tables
4:24 minutes
Problem 10.2.12
Textbook Question
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 7–12, (a) calculate the marginal frequencies and (b) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table. Assume that the variables are independent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the marginal frequencies for each row (type of movie rented) by summing the values across all age groups. For example, for Comedy, sum 38 + 30 + 24 + 10 + 8.
Step 2: Calculate the marginal frequencies for each column (age group) by summing the values across all movie types. For example, for the age group 18–24, sum 38 + 15 + 12.
Step 3: Compute the grand total by summing all the values in the table. This is the sum of all marginal frequencies.
Step 4: Use the formula for expected frequency: \( E_{ij} = \frac{(R_i \times C_j)}{T} \), where \( R_i \) is the row total, \( C_j \) is the column total, and \( T \) is the grand total. Apply this formula to each cell in the table.
Step 5: Verify that the sum of all expected frequencies matches the grand total as a check for accuracy.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Marginal Frequencies
Marginal frequencies are the sums of the rows or columns in a contingency table, representing the total counts for each category. They provide a summary of the data, allowing for a quick understanding of the distribution of each variable independently. For example, in the given table, the marginal frequency for the 'Comedy' row is the total number of comedies rented across all age groups.
04:41
Creating Frequency Polygons
Expected Frequencies
Expected frequencies are the theoretical counts that would occur in each cell of a contingency table if the variables were independent. They are calculated by multiplying the marginal totals of the corresponding row and column, then dividing by the overall total. This concept is crucial for conducting chi-square tests, as it helps determine if there is a significant association between the variables.
Guided course
08:18
Contingency Tables & Expected Frequencies
Independence of Variables
The independence of variables means that the occurrence of one variable does not affect the occurrence of another. In the context of a contingency table, if the variables are independent, the expected frequencies can be calculated as described. Understanding this concept is essential for interpreting the results of statistical tests, as it underpins the assumptions made when analyzing the data.
Guided course
06:28
Independence Test
