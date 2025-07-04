Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Marginal Frequencies Marginal frequencies are the totals of the rows and columns in a contingency table. They provide a summary of the data by showing the total counts for each category, allowing for a quick overview of the distribution of responses. For example, in the given table, the marginal frequency for males would be the sum of all car types chosen by males.

Expected Frequencies Expected frequencies are the theoretical counts that would occur in each cell of a contingency table if the variables were independent. They are calculated by multiplying the marginal totals of the corresponding row and column, then dividing by the total number of observations. This concept is crucial for conducting chi-square tests to determine if there is a significant association between the variables.