Gender and Eye Color The following table describes the distribution of eye colors reported by male and female statistics students (based on data from “Does Eye Color Depend on Gender? It Might Depend on Who or How You Ask,” by Froelich and Stephenson, Journal of Statistics Education, Vol. 21, No. 2). Is there sufficient evidence to warrant rejection of the belief that gender and eye color are independent traits? Use a 0.01 significance level.
Which of the following questions can be answered by using a two-way table?
Made in America In a recent Harris Poll, a random sample of adult Americans (18 years and older) was asked, “When you see an ad emphasizing that a product is ‘Made in America,’ are you more likely to buy it, less likely to buy it, or neither more nor less likely to buy it?” The results of the survey, by age group, are presented in the contingency table below.
c. What percentage of Americans are more likely to purchase a product if the advertisement states ""Made in America""?
Suppose a survey records whether students prefer coffee or tea (, ) and whether they are undergraduate or graduate students (, ). Which two-way table correctly displays this data?
Which of the following cannot be used to display the relationship between two categorical variables?
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Find the frequencies that we would expect if improvement of symptoms was independent of whether a participant received the placebo.
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 7–12, (a) calculate the marginal frequencies and (b) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table. Assume that the variables are independent.
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 7–12, (a) calculate the marginal frequencies and (b) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table. Assume that the variables are independent.
Contingency Tables and Relative Frequencies In Exercises 33–36, use the information below.
The frequencies in a contingency table can be written as relative frequencies by dividing each frequency by the sample size. The contingency table below shows the number of U.S. adults (in millions) ages 25 and over by employment status and educational attainment. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Explain why you cannot perform the chi-square independence test on these data.
