Using and Interpreting Concepts
Using and Interpreting Concepts Finding Quartiles, Interquartile Range, and Outliers In Exercises 11 and 12,
(a) find the quartiles
56 63 51 60 57 60 60 54 63 59 80 63 60 62 65
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(a) find the five-number summary
4 7 7 5 2 9 7 6 8 5 8 4 1 5 2 8 7 6 6 9
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(a) find the five-number summary
2 7 1 3 1 2 8 9 9 2 5 4 7 3 7 5 4
2 3 5 9 5 6 3 9 3 4 9 8 8 2 3 9 5
Finding a Percentile In Exercises 33–36, use the data set, which represents the ages of 30 executives.
43 57 65 47 57 41 56 53 61 54
56 50 66 56 50 61 47 40 50 43
54 41 48 45 28 35 38 43 42 44
Which ages are above the 75th percentile?
Finding and Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents wait times (in minutes) for various services at a state’s Department of Motor Vehicles locations.
6 10 1 22 23 10 6 7 2 1 6 6 2 4 14 15 16 4
19 3 19 26 5 3 4 7 6 10 9 10 20 18 3 20 10 13
14 11 14 17 4 27 4 8 4 3 26 18 21 1 3 3 5 5
Which wait time represents the 50th percentile? How would you interpret this?
In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents the model 2020 vehicles with the highest fuel economies (in miles per gallon) in the most popular classes. (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
36 30 30 45 31 113 113 33 33 33 52 141 56 117 58
118 50 26 23 23 27 48 22 22 22 121 41 105 35 35
About how many vehicles fall on or below the third quartile?