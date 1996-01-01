Which of the following types of data can be measured quantitatively?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
Which type of quantitative data is typically obtained as a result of measuring a variable rather than counting?
A
Ordinal data
B
Discrete data
C
Categorical data
D
Continuous data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between types of quantitative data: discrete and continuous. Discrete data result from counting and take on distinct, separate values (like number of students).
Recognize that continuous data come from measuring variables and can take any value within a range, including fractions or decimals (like height or weight).
Recall that ordinal data are categorical with a meaningful order but not necessarily numerical differences, and categorical data are qualitative, not quantitative.
Identify that the question asks for data obtained by measuring rather than counting, which points to continuous data.
Conclude that continuous data are the type of quantitative data typically obtained through measurement, distinguishing them from discrete data obtained by counting.
