Suppose you have entered a data set into your graphing calculator and want to determine how many data values fall within the range from to , inclusive. Which calculator function or process would you most likely use to find this count?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
Which of the following groups and summarizes data in a concise format of rows and columns?
A
A frequency table
B
A boxplot
C
A histogram
D
A scatterplot
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks which method organizes data into rows and columns to summarize it concisely.
Recall that a frequency table lists data values alongside their corresponding frequencies, typically arranged in rows and columns.
Recognize that a boxplot is a graphical representation showing data distribution through quartiles, not arranged in rows and columns.
Know that a histogram is a bar graph representing frequency distribution but does not use rows and columns to display data.
Identify that a scatterplot displays data points on a coordinate plane to show relationships between variables, not in tabular form.
