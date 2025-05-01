Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
The length of a guest lecturer’s talk represents the third quartile for talks in a guest lecture series. Make an observation about the length of the talk.
A student’s test grade of 75 represents the 65th percentile of the grades. What percent of students scored higher than 75?
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
Tower of Terror Wait Times
a. Find Q1, Q2 and Q3.
In Exercises 1–5, refer to the following list of numbers of years that deceased U.S. presidents, popes, and British monarchs lived after their inauguration, election, or coronation, respectively. (As of this writing, the last president is George H. W. Bush, the last pope is John Paul II, and the last British monarch is George VI.) Assume that the data are samples from larger populations.
[Image]
Exploring the Data Include appropriate units in all answers.
d. Are there any obvious outliers?
Cloud Seeding The “Florida Area Cumulus Experiment” was conducted by using silver iodide to seed clouds with the objective of increasing rainfall. For the purposes of this exercise, let the daily amounts of rainfall be represented by units of rnfl. (The actual rainfall amounts are in or )
Find the value of the following statistics and include appropriate units based on rnfl as the unit of measurement.
[Image]
c. midrange
d. range
[Image]
e. What is the level of measurement of the data (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio)?
Boxplots from Large Data Sets in Appendix B. In Exercises 33–36, use the given data sets in Appendix B. Use the boxplots to compare the two data sets.
Pulse Rates Use the same scale to construct boxplots for the pulse rates of males and females from Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B.
Boxplot Using the same differences from Exercise 1, construct a boxplot and include the values of the 5-number summary.
Boxplots. In Exercises 29–32, use the given data to construct a boxplot and identify the 5-number summary.
Blood Pressure Measurements Fourteen different second-year medical students at Bellevue Hospital measured the blood pressure of the same person. The systolic readings (mm Hg) are listed below.
138 130 135 140 120 125 120 130 130 144 143 140 130 150
Taxis Listed below are times (minutes) of a sample of taxi rides in New York City. The data are from the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.
15 12 31 3 11 33 62 4
Outlier Refer to the accompanying Minitab-generated scatterplot.
b. After identifying the 10 pairs of coordinates corresponding to the 10 points, find the value of the correlation coefficient r and determine whether there is a linear correlation.
Clusters Refer to the Minitab-generated scatterplot. The four points in the lower left corner are measurements from women, and the four points in the upper right corner are from men.
a. Examine the pattern of the four points in the lower left corner (from women) only, and subjectively determine whether there appears to be a correlation between x and y for women.
Find the value of the linear correlation coefficient using all eight points. What does that value suggest about the relationship between x and y?
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
Describe the relationship between quartiles and percentiles.
True or False? In Exercises 7–10, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The second quartile is the mean of an ordered data set.