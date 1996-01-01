[DATA] Buying a New Car How much does the typical person pay for a new 2019 Audi A4? The following data represent the selling price of a random sample of new A4s (in dollars).
e. Draw a boxplot of the data.
McDonald’s versus Wendy’s A student wanted to determine whether the wait time in the drive-thru at McDonald’s differed from that at Wendy’s. She used a random sample of 30 cars at McDonald’s and 27 cars at Wendy’s and obtained these results:
d. Draw boxplots of each data set using the same scale. Does this visual evidence support the results obtained in part (b)?
Note: The sample size for Wendy’s is less than 30. However, the data do not contain any outliers, so the Central Limit Theorem can be used.
The following data represent the weights (in grams) of 50 randomly selected quarters. Determine and interpret the quartiles. Does the data set contain any outliers?
Which of the following distributions is left skewed when displayed on a graphing calculator?
Suppose you have entered a data set into your graphing calculator and want to determine how many data values fall within the range from to , inclusive. Which calculator function or process would you most likely use to find this count?
In the context of describing data numerically using a graphing calculator, what is the correct term for a pattern of variation that is noted in a given data set?