Mensa is an organization designed for people of high intelligence. One qualifies for Mensa if one’s intelligence is measured at or above the 98th percentile. Explain what this means.
3. Describing Data Numerically
Percentiles & Quartiles
- Textbook Question13views
- Textbook Question
Explain what each quartile represents.29views
- Textbook Question
You Explain It! Percentiles According to the National Center for Health Statistics, a 19-year-old female whose height is 67.1 inches has a height that is at the 85th percentile. Explain what this means.50views
- Textbook Question
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, a 10-year-old male whose height is 53.5 inches has a height that is at the 15th percentile. Explain what this means.17views
- Textbook Question
The standard deviation is used in conjunction with the_____to numerically describe distributions that are bell shaped. The______measures the center of the distribution, while the standard deviation measures the_____of the distribution.14views
- Textbook Question
True or False: Chebyshev’s Inequality applies to all distributions regardless of shape, but the Empirical Rule holds only for distributions that are bell shaped.36views