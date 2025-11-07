The ________ ________ is the range of the middle 50% of the observations in a data set.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Mensa is an organization designed for people of high intelligence. One qualifies for Mensa if one’s intelligence is measured at or above the 98th percentile. Explain what this means.
Key Concepts
Percentiles
Intelligence Measurement
Qualification Criteria
Watch next
Master Percentiles and Quartiles with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[DATA] Fraud Detection As part of its “Customers First” program, a cellular phone company monitors monthly phone usage. The program identifies unusual use and alerts the customer that their phone may have been used by another person. The data below represent the monthly phone use in minutes of a customer enrolled in this program for the past 20 months. The phone company decides to use the upper fence as the cutoff point for the number of minutes at which the customer should be contacted. What is the cutoff point?
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017. a. Determine and interpret the quartiles of the length for all tornadoes. Hint: If you are using StatCrunch, enter “State=IA” in the Where: box of the Summary Stats dialogue window. Determine the interquartile range of the length of tornadoes in Kansas (KS). Which state has lengths of tornadoes that are more dispersed? Explain.
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017. b. Determine the interquartile range of the length of tornadoes in Iowa (IA). Hint: If you are using StatCrunch, enter “State=IA” in the Where: box of the Summary Stats dialogue window. Determine the interquartile range of the length of tornadoes in Kansas (KS). Which state has lengths of tornadoes that are more dispersed? Explain.
You Explain It! Percentiles According to the National Center for Health Statistics, a 19-year-old female whose height is 67.1 inches has a height that is at the 85th percentile. Explain what this means.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, a 10-year-old male whose height is 53.5 inches has a height that is at the 15th percentile. Explain what this means.