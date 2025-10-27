Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017. a. Determine and interpret the quartiles of the length for all tornadoes. Hint: If you are using StatCrunch, enter “State=IA” in the Where: box of the Summary Stats dialogue window. Determine the interquartile range of the length of tornadoes in Kansas (KS). Which state has lengths of tornadoes that are more dispersed? Explain.