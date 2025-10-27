Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chebyshev’s Inequality Chebyshev’s Inequality provides a minimum proportion of data within a certain number of standard deviations from the mean, regardless of the distribution's shape. It applies to all distributions, making no assumptions about normality, and guarantees that at least 1 - 1/k² of data lies within k standard deviations. Recommended video: 03:37 03:37 Finding Poisson Probabilities Using TI-84

Empirical Rule The Empirical Rule states that for bell-shaped (normal) distributions, approximately 68%, 95%, and 99.7% of data fall within 1, 2, and 3 standard deviations from the mean, respectively. This rule relies on the assumption of normality and does not hold for distributions that are skewed or have different shapes. Recommended video: 07:51 07:51 Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb