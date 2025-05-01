In Exercises 21–28, use the same list of cell phone radiation levels given for Exercises 17–20. Find the indicated percentile or quartile.
Q1
Q1
Q3
P50
Variance of Roller Coaster Speeds The standard deviation of the sample values in Exercise 1 is 43.1 km/h. What is the variance (including units)?
Roller Coaster z Score A larger sample of 92 roller coaster maximum speeds has a mean of 85.9 km/h and a standard deviation of 28.7 km/h. What is the z score for a speed of 34 km/h? Does the z score suggest that the speed of 34 km/h is significantly low?
Estimating s The sample of 92 roller coaster maximum speeds includes values ranging from a low of 10 km/h to a high of 194 km/h. Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the standard deviation.
Outliers Identify any of the differences found from Exercise 1 that appear to be outliers. For any outliers, how much of an effect do they have on the mean, median, and standard deviation?
Estimating Standard Deviation with the Range Rule of Thumb. In Exercises 29–32, refer to the data in the indicated exercise. After finding the range of the data, use the range rule of thumb to estimate the value of the standard deviation. Compare the result to the standard deviation computed using all of the data.
Body Temperatures Refer to Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B and use the body temperatures for 12:00 AM on day 2.
Standard deviation for frequency distribution
The Empirical Rule Based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, blood platelet counts of women have a bell-shaped distribution with a mean of 255.1 and a standard deviation of 65.4. (All units are 1000 cells/) Using the empirical rule, what is the approximate percentage of women with platelet counts
a. within 2 standard deviations of the mean, or between 124.3 and 385.9?
Why Divide by ? Let a population consist of the values 9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, and 20 cigarettes smoked in a day (based on data from the California Health Interview Survey). Assume that samples of two values are randomly selected with replacement from this population. (That is, a selected value is replaced before the second selection is made.)
a. Find the variance of the population {9 cigarettes, 10 cigarettes, 20 cigarettes}.
z Scores If your score on your next statistics test is converted to a z score, which of these z scores would you prefer: -2.00, -1.00, 0, 1.00, 2.00? Why?
Standard deviation for frequency distribution
b. After listing the nine different possible samples of two values selected with replacement, find the sample variance (which includes division by ) for each of them; then find the mean of the nine sample variances s2.
c. For each of the nine different possible samples of two values selected with replacement, find the variance by treating each sample as if it is a population (using the formula for population variance, which includes division by n); then find the mean of those nine population variances.