Standard deviation is a measure of which one of the following?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Why is the used more frequently than the when describing the spread of a data set?
Because the is in the same units as the original data, making interpretation easier.
Because the is less affected by outliers than the .
Because the is calculated by squaring the mean.
Because the is always larger than the for any data set.
1
Understand the definitions: Variance measures the average squared deviation from the mean, while standard deviation is the square root of the variance.
Recognize that variance is expressed in squared units of the original data (e.g., if data is in meters, variance is in meters squared), which can make interpretation less intuitive.
Note that standard deviation, being the square root of variance, is expressed in the same units as the original data, making it easier to relate to the data values directly.
Consider the impact of units on interpretation: Since standard deviation shares the same units as the data, it provides a more meaningful measure of spread when communicating results.
Conclude that the standard deviation is preferred over variance for describing spread because it allows for easier and more intuitive interpretation of variability in the context of the original data.
