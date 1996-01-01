Which of the following is not a property of the ?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
According to the empirical rule, what proportion of bond mutual funds' returns are expected to fall within standard deviation of the mean if the returns are approximately normally distributed?
Suppose you have two histograms, and , each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram shows scores tightly clustered around the mean, while Histogram shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher ?
If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?
Which characteristic of data is a measure of the amount that the data values vary?
Which type of deviation is defined as the square root of the variance in a set of numerical data?
According to the empirical rule for a normal distribution, of -year-old children are between which of the following heights if the mean height is inches and the standard deviation is inches?
