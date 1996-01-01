If the standard deviation of a dataset is , what is the variance of the data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the ?
A
The is zero if all data values are identical.
B
The is affected by outliers.
C
The is always non-negative.
D
The is equal to the of the data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of standard deviation. The standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of data values. It is calculated as the square root of the variance.
Step 2: Review the properties of standard deviation: (a) It is zero if all data values are identical because there is no variation. (b) It is affected by outliers since extreme values increase the spread of data. (c) It is always non-negative because it is a square root of a variance, which cannot be negative.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'The standard deviation is equal to the mean of the data.' This is not a property of standard deviation because the mean and standard deviation measure different aspects of the data: the mean measures central tendency, while the standard deviation measures spread.
Step 4: Conclude that the statement 'The standard deviation is equal to the mean of the data' is not a property of the standard deviation, making it the correct answer to the question.
Step 5: Summarize that the other statements are true properties of standard deviation, reinforcing the understanding of how standard deviation behaves in relation to data.
