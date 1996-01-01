Which of the following is not a property of the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?
A
The data values are evenly spread out.
B
There is a large variation among the data values.
C
The mean of the data set is .
D
All the data values are the same.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of standard deviation: it measures the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values from their mean.
Understand that a standard deviation of 0 means there is no variation or spread in the data values at all.
Since standard deviation is calculated based on the squared differences between each data value and the mean, if these differences are all zero, it implies every data value is exactly equal to the mean.
Therefore, when the standard deviation is 0, it indicates that all data values in the set are identical.
This means there is no spread or variability in the data, and the data values are not just evenly spread or varying, but exactly the same.
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have two histograms, and , each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram shows scores tightly clustered around the mean, while Histogram shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Why is the used more frequently than the when describing the spread of a data set?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Given the mean of a normal distribution, which of the following best describes the ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
According to the empirical rule, what proportion of bond mutual funds are expected to have returns within of the mean if the returns are approximately normally distributed?
3
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations