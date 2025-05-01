Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, use the stem-and-leaf plot or dot plot to list the actual data entries. What is the maximum data entry? What is the minimum data entry?
Hourly Earnings Refer to the data set in Exercise 26 and the box-and-whisker plot you drew that represents the data set.
b. What percent of the employees made more than \$23.39 per hour?
Using Technology to Find Quartiles and Draw Graphs In Exercises 23–26, use technology to draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
Hourly Earnings The hourly earnings (in dollars) of a sample of 21 employees at a consulting firm
25.89 27.09 31.76 28.28 26.19 27.43 24.06
25.61 22.56 29.76 18.01 23.66 38.24 37.27
32.70 31.12 25.87 15.06 23.12 30.62 19.85
The dotplot below shows the number of books read in a month by students in a college class. Find the most and least frequent number of books read.
Compare the two dotplots, which give the number of siblings students have in Class A and Class B. Which class has more students with 2 siblings?
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Life Spans of Houseflies Use a dot plot to display the data, which represent the life spans (in days) of 30 houseflies.
9 9 4 11 10 5 13 9 7 11 6 8 14 10 6
10 10 7 14 11 7 8 6 13 10 14 14 8 13 10