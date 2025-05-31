Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
Problem 2.R.8
In Exercises 7 and 8, use the data set shown in the table at the left, which represents the pollution indices (a unitless measure of pollution ranging from 0 to 100) for 24 U.S. cities. (Adapted from Numbeo)
Use a dot plot to display the data set. Describe any patterns.
1
Step 1: Understand the data set. The table contains pollution indices for 24 U.S. cities, ranging from 0 to 100. Each value represents a unitless measure of pollution.
Step 2: Organize the data. Extract all the pollution indices from the table and list them in ascending order to make it easier to plot the dot plot. For example: [20, 23, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30, 30, 31, 31, 32, 36, 37, 39, 39, 42, 43, 44, 45, 45, 45, 47, 50, 52, 63].
Step 3: Create a dot plot. On a horizontal axis, label the range of pollution indices (e.g., 20 to 63). For each pollution index value, place a dot above the corresponding number on the axis. If a value appears multiple times, stack the dots vertically.
Step 4: Analyze the dot plot. Look for patterns such as clustering of values, gaps, or outliers. For example, you might notice that most pollution indices are clustered between 30 and 50, with fewer cities having indices below 30 or above 50.
Step 5: Describe the patterns. Based on the dot plot, summarize the distribution of pollution indices. For instance, you might note that the data is moderately spread out, with a concentration of values in the mid-range (30-50), and a few cities with lower or higher pollution indices.
