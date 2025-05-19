Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
3:12 minutes
Problem 2.2.24
Textbook Question
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Life Spans of Houseflies Use a dot plot to display the data, which represent the life spans (in days) of 30 houseflies.
9 9 4 11 10 5 13 9 7 11 6 8 14 10 6
10 10 7 14 11 7 8 6 13 10 14 14 8 13 10
