Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph when visualizing data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
- Multiple Choice1views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose a bar graph displays the number of students in different majors at a university. Which of the following inferences could be correctly drawn from this graph?4views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose you are shown a bar chart displaying the number of students in different majors at a university. Which generalization best describes the information provided by this graph?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following tables best represents exponential decay?2views
- Multiple Choice
In a statistical graph, the are labeled according to the type of data being represented.2views
- Multiple Choice
In the context of visualizing quantitative data, which of the following chart types can be used to plot one or more data series on a secondary axis?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of quantitative data?1views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following histograms best depicts a moderately left-skewed distribution?1views
- Multiple Choice
Which two types of graphs are best used to visualize how data is distributed?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?2views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a bar graph and a pie chart when visualizing data?2views
- Multiple Choice
A bar graph displays the number of students in four different majors: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Which statement best summarizes the data this bar graph shows?2views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following observations is qualitative rather than quantitative?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a small embedded line graph that illustrates a single trend within a larger dataset or report?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which type of graph is commonly used to display qualitative data as of a ?3views