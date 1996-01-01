Which of the following are considered forms of data in statistics?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose a bar graph displays the number of students in different majors at a university. Which of the following inferences could be correctly drawn from this graph?
A
The most popular major among students is the one with the tallest bar.
B
The graph provides information about the median income of graduates from each major.
C
The graph shows the average GPA of students in each major.
D
The graph indicates the age distribution of students in each major.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a bar graph represents. A bar graph displays categorical data with rectangular bars where the length or height of each bar is proportional to the value or frequency of the category it represents.
Step 2: Identify what the bars in this specific graph represent. Since the graph shows the number of students in different majors, each bar's height corresponds to the count of students in that major.
Step 3: Recognize that the tallest bar indicates the category with the highest frequency. Therefore, the major with the tallest bar has the most students enrolled, making it the most popular major.
Step 4: Note that the graph does not provide information about other statistics such as median income, average GPA, or age distribution, because these require different types of data and visualizations (e.g., box plots, histograms, or scatter plots).
Step 5: Conclude that the only correct inference from this bar graph is about the popularity of majors based on student count, specifically that the most popular major is the one with the tallest bar.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of graph is most appropriate for analyzing the relationship between two quantitative variables, where one is and the other is ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
What is the best way to represent the shape of a large population of measurements?
3
views
Multiple Choice
A box plot is shown for a data set. Which value does the leftmost whisker of the box plot represent?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are shown a graph that displays the number of students in each major at a university using separate bars for each major. Which type of graph is being displayed?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of graph is most appropriate for displaying the means of several different treatments?
2
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations