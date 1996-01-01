Which of the following would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which two types of graphs are best used to visualize how data is distributed?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that visualizing data distribution means showing how data values are spread or arranged across different ranges or categories.
Recall that a histogram is a type of graph that groups data into bins or intervals and shows the frequency of data points in each bin, making it excellent for visualizing the shape of the data distribution.
Recognize that a boxplot (or box-and-whisker plot) summarizes data distribution by displaying the median, quartiles, and potential outliers, providing a clear picture of the data's spread and symmetry.
Note that other options like scatterplots and line graphs are better suited for showing relationships between variables or trends over time, rather than distribution.
Conclude that the best types of graphs for visualizing data distribution are the histogram and the boxplot.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately describes the information typically displayed in a bar graph when visualizing data?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which term best describes a graphical presentation of data that helps in understanding their significance?
1
views
Multiple Choice
When graphing your data, it is important to choose a visualization method that matches the type of data you have. Which of the following best illustrates this principle?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A data set of the least purchased menu items at a bakery is best shown as a
3
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations