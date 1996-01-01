Suppose you are shown a bar chart displaying the number of students in different majors at a university. Which generalization best describes the information provided by this graph?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a bar graph and a pie chart when visualizing data?
A
A bar graph displays categories as separate bars to compare their frequencies or counts, while a pie chart shows the proportion of each category as slices of a whole.
B
A bar graph always uses circular shapes, while a pie chart always uses rectangular bars.
C
A bar graph and a pie chart are both used exclusively for displaying time series data.
D
A bar graph is used only for data, while a pie chart is used only for data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a bar graph. A bar graph represents categorical data with rectangular bars where the length or height of each bar is proportional to the frequency or count of the category it represents.
Step 2: Understand the purpose of a pie chart. A pie chart displays data as slices of a circle, where each slice's size is proportional to the category's proportion or percentage of the whole dataset.
Step 3: Compare the visual representation. Bar graphs use separate bars to compare categories side-by-side, making it easier to compare exact values, while pie charts emphasize the part-to-whole relationship by showing how each category contributes to the total.
Step 4: Recognize the types of data suitable for each. Both bar graphs and pie charts are typically used for categorical (qualitative) data, but bar graphs can also be adapted for some quantitative comparisons, whereas pie charts focus on proportions within a single categorical variable.
Step 5: Evaluate the incorrect options by identifying misconceptions: bar graphs do not use circular shapes, pie charts are not for time series data, and both graphs are not restricted exclusively to quantitative or qualitative data in the way described.
