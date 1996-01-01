Oil Reserves The U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve is a government-owned stockpile of crude oil. It was established after the oil embargo in the mid-1970s and is meant to serve as a national defense fuel reserve, as well as to offset reductions in commercial oil supplies that would threaten the U.S. economy. The graphic depicts oil reserves in 1977 and 2018.





a. How many times larger should the graphic for 2018 be than the 1977 graphic (to the nearest whole number)?