"Public Cell Phone Conversations Researchers at Harris Interactive wondered if there was a difference between males and females in regard to some common annoyances. They asked a random sample of males and females, the following question: “Are you annoyed by people who repeatedly check their mobile phones while having an in-person conversation?” Among the 540 males surveyed, 178 responded “Yes”; among the 560 females surveyed, 206 responded “Yes.” Does the evidence suggest a higher proportion of females are annoyed by this behavior?Explain why this study can be analyzed using the methods for conducting a hypothesis test regarding two independent proportions.

d. Determine the P-value based on the model from part (c)."