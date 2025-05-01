Testing the Difference Between Two Proportions In Exercises 7–12, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent.





Multiple Sclerosis Drug In a study to determine the effectiveness of using a drug to treat multiple sclerosis, 488 subjects were given the drug and 244 subjects were given a placebo. The numbers of subjects who had 12-week confirmed disability progression were tracked. The results are shown at the left. At α=0.01, can you support the claim that there is a difference in the proportion of subjects who had no 12-week confirmed disability progression? (Adapted from The New England Journal of Medicine)



