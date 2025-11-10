For , test the claim that for using...
(A) A Hypothesis Test.
The General Social Survey regularly asks individuals to disclose their religious affiliation. The following data represent the religious affiliation of young adults, aged 18 to 29, in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Do the data suggest different proportions of 18- to 29-year-olds have been affiliated with religion in the past four decades? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
"The Process of Statistics: Side Effects In clinical trials of the allergy medicine Clarinex (5 mg), 3307 allergy sufferers were randomly assigned to either a Clarinex group or a placebo group. It was reported that 50 out of 1655 individuals in the Clarinex group and 31 o
ut of 1652 individuals in the placebo group experienced dry mouth as a side effect of their respective treatments. Source: www.clarinex.com
e. Why is it important to have a placebo group?"
A human resources department is comparing two employee training programs to see if they lead to different pass rates on a required certification exam. They randomly select two groups of employees. In Program A, 16 out of 20 employees passed the exam. In Program B, 30 out of 40 employees passed. Are the basic conditions met to conduct a 2-proportion hypothesis test?
A school administrator wants to compare the proportion of students who passed a standardized math exam in two different schools by taking samples from 2 classes. Assume the samples are random and independent. Calculate the -score for testing whether there is a significant difference in the population proportions of student passing rates, but do not find a -value or draw a conclusion for the hypothesis test.
Class A: 72 out of 120 students passed.
Class B: 65 out of 100 students passed.
A researcher using a survey constructs a 90% confidence interval for a difference in two proportions. According to the data, they calculate with a margin of error of 0.07. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in these two proportions?