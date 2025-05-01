Overlap of Confidence Intervals In the article “On Judging the Significance of Differences by Examining the Overlap Between Confidence Intervals,” by Schenker and Gentleman (American Statistician, Vol. 55, No. 3), the authors consider sample data in this statement: “Independent simple random samples, each of size 200, have been drawn, and 112 people in the first sample have the attribute, whereas 88 people in the second sample have the attribute.”





c. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the two population proportions are equal. What do you conclude?



