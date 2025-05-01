Identify the population and the sample. Describe the sample data set.
A survey of 214 of the seniors graduating with a bachelor of science degree from a university found that 15% planned to obtain entry-level jobs in the health field.
Determine whether the number describes a population parameter or a sample statistic. Explain your reasoning.
A survey of 919 college board members found that 89% think that their institution is a good place for members of racial and ethnic minorities. (Source: Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges)
Determine whether the number describes a population parameter or a sample statistic. Explain your reasoning.
In January 2021, 54% of the governors of the 50 states in the United States were Republicans. (Source: National Governors Association)
Determine whether the number describes a population parameter or a sample statistic. Explain your reasoning.
Voter registration records show that 47% of all voters in a county are registered as Democrats.
A study showed the same level of T cell production in senior citizens who are amateur cyclists as in young adults, but a significantly lower level of T cell production in senior citizens who do not exercise regularly. Is it appropriate to infer that exercise stimulates T cell production? Explain. (Source: University of Birmingham)
Name each level of measurement for which data can be qualitative.
Name each level of measurement for which data can be quantitative.
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
More types of calculations can be performed with data at the nominal level than with data at the interval level.
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Nationalities of passengers on a plane
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Ages of dogs at a rescue facility
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Response times for a customer service representative
Determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The lengths (in centimeters) of 22 Ford automobiles are listed. (Source: Automobiledimension.com)
404 407 410 416 421 438 440 443 461 467 471 478 480 483 483 485 487 487 497 505 534 536
Determine the level of measurement of the data listed on the horizontal and vertical axes in the figure.
