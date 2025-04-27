Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
4:33 minutes
Problem 14.CQQ.10
Textbook Question
Examine the following p chart for defective calculator batteries and briefly describe the action that should be taken.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the p chart. A p chart is used to monitor the proportion of defective items in a process over time. The chart includes a center line (mean proportion, \( \bar{p} \)), an upper control limit (UCL), and a lower control limit (LCL). Points outside these limits indicate that the process may be out of control.
Step 2: Analyze the data points. Observe the plotted proportions for each sample. In this chart, the proportions are consistently decreasing over time, but all points remain within the control limits (UCL = 0.12338 and LCL = 0.04822).
Step 3: Interpret the trend. Although the process is statistically in control (no points outside the control limits), the downward trend suggests a systematic improvement in the proportion of defective batteries. This could indicate positive changes in the process or quality control measures.
Step 4: Consider action based on the trend. Since the process is improving, no immediate corrective action is needed. However, it is important to monitor the process to ensure the trend continues and does not reverse or lead to instability.
Step 5: Document findings and maintain vigilance. Record the observed trend and any changes made to the process that may have contributed to the improvement. Continue monitoring the p chart to ensure the process remains stable and in control.
