An experiment is performed to test the effects of a new drug on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The experimenter identifies 320 people ages 7 to 44 with ADHD to participate in the experiment. The subjects are divided into equal groups according to age. Within each group, subjects are then randomly selected to be in either the treatment group or the control group. What type of experimental design is being used for this experiment?
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
- Textbook Question16views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the study is an observational study or an experiment. Explain.
Researchers conduct a study to determine whether a medication based on fish oil known as omega-3 carboxylic acids is effective in reducing the risk of cardiac events in people already at risk. In the study, 13,078 patients are randomly chosen to receive either omega-3 carboxylic acids or a placebo of corn oil daily. Researchers compare the number of cardiac events of the two groups over similar follow-up periods of time. (Source: American Heart Association)15views
- Textbook Question
200 students volunteer for an experiment to test the effects of sleep deprivation on memory recall. The students will be placed in one of five different treatment groups, including the control group.
Explain how you could design an experiment so that it uses a randomized block design.17views
- Textbook Question
The items below appear on a physician’s intake form. Determine the level of measurement of the data for each category.
a. Temperature
b. Allergies
c. Weight
d. Pain level (scale of 0 to 10)17views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set.
Census Regions The four geographical regions of the United States recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau are listed.
Northeast, South, Midwest, West15views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set.
The top six final scores at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Championships are listed. (Source: NBC Sports)
232.61 215.33 214.98 213.39 199.95 178.8917views
- Textbook Question
What is the difference between a census and a sampling?22views
- Textbook Question
200 students volunteer for an experiment to test the effects of sleep deprivation on memory recall. The students will be placed in one of five different treatment groups, including the control group.
Explain how you could design an experiment so that it uses a completely randomized design.21views
- Textbook Question
Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss potential sources of bias (if any). Explain.
A student asks 18 friends to participate in a psychology experiment.15views
- Textbook Question
Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss potential sources of bias (if any). Explain.
Law enforcement officials stop and check the driver of every third vehicle for blood alcohol content.16views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
A double-blind experiment is used to increase the placebo effect.14views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The method for selecting a stratified sample is to order a population in some way and then select members of the population at regular intervals.17views
- Textbook Question
You want to know the favorite spring break destination among 15,000 students at a university. Determine whether you would take a census or use a sampling. If you would use a sampling, determine which sampling technique you would use. Explain your reasoning.12views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain.
A list of debit card personal identification numbers13views
- Textbook Question
Determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The horsepowers of racing car engines19views